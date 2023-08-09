Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor in the Spotlight: BM3 Leo Daniel Sangalang

    Sailor in the Spotlight: BM3 Leo Daniel Sangalang

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2023

    Photo by Harrison Cox 

    Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC)

    NORFOLK, Va - Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Leo Daniel Sangalang, assigned to the Quality Assurance (QA) department at Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC), poses for a photo at his workstation during his "Sailor in the Spotlight" interview August 7, 2023. QA plays a crucial role in ensuring compliance with technical and contractual specifications for repair and overhaul contracts. (U.S. Navy photo by Harrison Cox/Released)

    Sailor in the Spotlight: BM3 Leo Daniel Sangalang

    TAGS

    MARMC
    Sailor in the Spotlight

