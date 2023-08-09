NORFOLK, Va - Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Leo Daniel Sangalang, assigned to the Quality Assurance (QA) department at Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC), poses for a photo at his workstation during his "Sailor in the Spotlight" interview August 7, 2023. QA plays a crucial role in ensuring compliance with technical and contractual specifications for repair and overhaul contracts. (U.S. Navy photo by Harrison Cox/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2023 11:08
|Photo ID:
|7969870
|VIRIN:
|230807-N-VJ310-2606
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.92 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Sailor in the Spotlight: BM3 Leo Daniel Sangalang, by Harrison Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Sailor in the Spotlight: BM3 Leo Daniel Sangalang
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT