Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps Promotes Jefferson City Native

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. – On July 24, the 36th Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric M. Smith expedites the promotion of Sgt. Peyton Nott, a Jefferson City, Tennessee native and motor transportation chief with Romeo Battery, 1st Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, after the presentation of the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.



The initial purpose of the interaction was for Nott to receive the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal in recognition of his ability to take on the responsibilities and duties of a higher position in an effective manner during his time with Romeo Battery.



“It felt great to not only receive my second Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, but that the (36th Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps) took the time to come down here to award me,” said Nott. “It wasn’t just me; it was every single one of these Marines out here that helped me achieve that award and promotion, I just oversaw it all.”



After being awarded, Cpl. Nott delivered a motivational speech about his father’s impact on him growing up, the importance of capitalizing on each opportunity, and ensuring we always leave something behind for those who come after us. The weight of the speech was felt by everyone in attendance, including the Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, who afterward decided to promote Cpl. Nott on the spot.



“Cpl. Nott’s promotion by the Assistant Commandant was as inspirational as anything I’ve ever seen,” said Col. Robert J. Hallett, Assistant Division Commander of 2d Marine Division. “Truly, what I observed was the execution of Talent Management by the most senior officer in the Marine Corps. When you see quality, want to retain it and keep the very best in our ranks, you immediately act on it as he did.”



Talent Management strives to align the talents of the individual Marine with the needs of the Marine Corps to maximize the potential of both.