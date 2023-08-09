Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    501st Military Intelligence Brigade hosts a Wellness Engagement with the INSCOM resiliency team

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    08.07.2023

    Story by 1st Lt. Sarah Kang 

    501st Military Intelligence Brigade

    The 501st Military Intelligence Brigade hosted a Wellness Engagement with the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command resiliency team, August 7. The Soldiers engaged in small group discussions for an open dialogue to increase holistic wellness and resiliency. Mr. David Bartley, the guest speaker from INSCOM, provided a brief about suicide prevention and personal resiliency to further improve community wellness across INSCOM.

    Date Taken: 08.07.2023
    Date Posted: 08.14.2023 02:41
