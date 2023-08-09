501st Military Intelligence Brigade hosts a Wellness Engagement with the INSCOM resiliency team

The 501st Military Intelligence Brigade hosted a Wellness Engagement with the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command resiliency team, August 7. The Soldiers engaged in small group discussions for an open dialogue to increase holistic wellness and resiliency. Mr. David Bartley, the guest speaker from INSCOM, provided a brief about suicide prevention and personal resiliency to further improve community wellness across INSCOM.
