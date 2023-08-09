501st Military Intelligence Brigade hosts a Wellness Engagement with the INSCOM resiliency team

The 501st Military Intelligence Brigade hosted a Wellness Engagement with the INSCOM resiliency team, August 7, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. The event included small group discussions and briefs about suicide prevention and personal resiliency to further improve community wellness across INSCOM.

