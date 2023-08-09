JBPHH WWTP discharges 15,500 gallons of partially treated wastewater

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – The Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam discharged approximately 15,500 gallons of partially treated wastewater this morning. The discharge happened after the WWTP temporarily lost power and the wastewater bypassed the Ultraviolet (UV) disinfection process for a few minutes.



The WWTP uses a four-step treatment process. The UV treatment is the fourth and final step, before the wastewater is discharged. Water samples taken after the first three steps have been completed have historically shown bacteria levels remain well below what is permitted.



The UV bypass of partially treated wastewater occurred around 9:00 a.m., prior to being discharged through the plant’s outfall. The outfall extends 1.5 miles from shore and into a 150-foot-deep, multi-port diffuser. This bypass should not have any impact on near shore water and beaches.

The Navy has notified the State Department of Health as required by the WWTP’s operating permit.



