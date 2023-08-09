Why I Serve: Senior Airman Kyle Davis, 168th Security Forces

Serving in the Alaska Air National Guard in Fairbanks, Alaska, it is home to Senior Airman Kyle Davis of the 168th Security Forces. Davis has served two years in the Alaska Air Guard but has settled here, calling it home after his Dad retired from the active-duty Air Force at Eielson Air Force Base.



Davis serves as a drill status guardsman in the 168th Wing. Davis grew up in an active-duty family. He had been to two different countries and three different states when his Dad decided to retire.



“I like traveling as long as there is a home base for me to return to afterward,” said Davis. “I can go anywhere for however long, but I like to come home.”



Since joining the Alaska Air National Guard, Davis has deployed to Jordan, Texas, for training, and to Nome, Alaska, for an exercise.

While serving in Jordan, he conducted patrols along the barriers, manned the gates, and conducted camera security operations.



Davis served on orders with the 354th Fighter Wing Security Forces Squadron at Eielson AFB, providing additional workforce to the active duty as a Guardsmen and continuing to learn the different facets of the Security Forces career field.



“Working with the 354th FW, I was very nervous– coming out of tech school and applying what I learned in the field. With their interpersonal relationships, I was able to make some good friends. One second you get on post, and before you know it, your shift is done.”



Davis expanded on how he learned a lot on the tour, including interpersonal skills. “The interpersonal skills stuck with me the most. I was able to make memories on and off duty. I could learn from everyone.”



“I am always open to learning– How the saying goes, there is always more than one way to skin a deer. I like learning how one person looks at doing something versus another person. I will take all the things I’m learning now and have them ready for when I have troops.”



Davis joined at a time when he felt he needed direction.



“ I needed some kind of big change in my life, and that’s when the Air National Guard came into my life.”



He shared with others his thoughts about joining the Guard.



“Research the job opportunities. Use the Guard to your advantage for every opportunity they provide, whether schooling or an active guard and reserve job or adding skills to your civilian career.”

