Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Why I Serve: Senior Airman Kyle Davis, 168th Security Forces

    Why I Serve: Senior Airman Kyle Davis, 168th Security Forces

    EIELSON AFB, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey  

    168th Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Kyle Davis, 168th Wing Security Forces, poses for a photo after sharing his Air Guard story "Why I Serve" story with 168th members during the unit's August 2023 drill weekend. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2023
    Date Posted: 08.11.2023 18:04
    Photo ID: 7967260
    VIRIN: 230804-Z-UF872-1001
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 3.15 MB
    Location: EIELSON AFB, AK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why I Serve: Senior Airman Kyle Davis, 168th Security Forces, by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Why I Serve: Senior Airman Kyle Davis, 168th Security Forces

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defenders
    Security Forces
    Alaska Air National Guard
    168th Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT