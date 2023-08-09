Friends of Cordell Hull Lake serve up ‘Dinner on the Dam’ fundraiser

Courtesy Photo | Friends of Cordell Hull Lake and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District staff...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Friends of Cordell Hull Lake and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District staff at Cordell Hull Lake are proud to announce the inaugural year of “Dinner On the Dam” fundraiser 5:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. This event will host 150 patrons from around the Upper Cumberland and allow attendees the exclusive opportunity to dine on the historic Cordell Hull Lock and Dam in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Cordell Hull Dam. see less | View Image Page

CARTHAGE, Tenn. (Aug 11, 2023) – Friends of Cordell Hull Lake and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District staff at Cordell Hull Lake are proud to announce the inaugural year of “Dinner On the Dam” fundraiser 5:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. This event will host 150 patrons from around the Upper Cumberland and allow attendees the exclusive opportunity to dine on the historic Cordell Hull Lock and Dam in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Cordell Hull Dam.



The Friends of Cordell Hull Lake are a non-profit group of community citizens and business owners with a mission of promoting and preserving the natural, historical, and recreational resources of beautiful Cordell Hull Lake.



Natasha Deane, president of Friends of Cordell Hull Lake, said, “The 'Friends of Cordell Hull Lake’s partnership between Smith and Jackson County communities and the USACE is a real boom for the lake community. Our fundraising efforts not only support educational and recreational activities on Cordell Hull Lake, but they also support the community itself by providing new and improved lake access points and memorable settings for events and special occasions. Our October 7th ‘Dinner on the Dam’ event will be spectacular and certainly memorable! We hope you’ll join us in supporting the Friends of Cordell Hull Lake by becoming a member or supporting one of our many events through a direct contribution. Find out how to join in the fun by visiting us at www.friendsofcordellhulllake.org.”



Limited tickets will become available online 4 p.m. Aug. 15, 2023. The ticket sales link can be found at that time at https://www.facebook.com/FOCHL. All ticketholders will be required to submit and pass a background check for admittance. Entrance and valet parking for the event will be on the lock side of the dam at 24 Cordell Park Road in Elmwood, Tennessee, via Horseshoe Bend Road. Requests for accessibility accommodations may be made until Sept. 29 by calling the Cordell Hull Lake Resource Manager’s Office at 615-735-1034.



The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district's website at www.lrn.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps. The public can follow Cordell Hull Lake on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/cordellhulllake.