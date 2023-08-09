3BCT 82nd Abn. Div. Paratroopers support USMA summer training

WEST POINT, N.Y. (Aug. 1, 2023) – After two months of demanding training and instruction at Camp Buckner, paratroopers from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, prepare to return to Fort Liberty, North Carolina, after supporting the U.S. Military Academy’s Cadet Summer Training from June 15 to Aug. 7.



USMA cadets complete CST annually with the intent to develop future leaders of character. Excellence is instilled in cadets through grueling tests of both physical discipline and mental fortitude. It is through these trials that West Point values of duty, honor, country are ingrained and prepare cadets to take on the roles of commissioned officers, who inspire physical and moral courage through example in the U.S. Army.



“First and foremost, we are the most professional Soldiers in the Army and our standard remains high in the division,” said Capt. James Edward King, commander of Battle Company, 1st Battalion, 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3BCT. “Standards and discipline are the resulting impact that we left with the cadets. As they trained through various events, our leaders enforced this simple principle and conveyed its importance. Standards and discipline protect our most precious resource, our Paratroopers.”



During CST, 3BCT, also known as the Panther Brigade, provided support to numerous events. Cadets were taught basic rifle marksmanship (BRM) including M4 carbine components and range safety while operating a firearm. Noncommissioned officers coached cadets to aim and fire grouped shots, zero their weapons, and mentored cadets during the BRM culminating event as they attempted to qualify.



“My experience here has essentially been the same as when I was a drill sergeant, however, maybe a little more humbling because these cadets are going to be officers,” said Sgt. 1st Class Thomas Pedigo, platoon sergeant with Battle Co.



Pedigo explained the importance of the cadets interacting with some of the finest noncommissioned officers that the U.S. Army has to offer. In addition, they ran multiple lanes for Cadet Basic Training, instructing over 1,000 cadets in reaction to contact, squad assaults, rappelling, buddy team live fire, medical lanes and many more training exercises.



During Cadet Leadership Development Training, Paratroopers acted as guides while cadets demonstrated their tactical decision making and performed collective tasks repeatedly throughout field training exercises.



The Soldiers arrived heavily motivated and committed to the success of the CST program and have maintained that energy while conducting training operations with the cadets. Their goal was to provide quality training but also inspired each cadet to reach their full potential.



“This training is important for our Paratroopers because it allows us to influence the next wave of junior officers entering the Army,” said King. “It allows a venue for a hyper focus towards our basic skill sets: shooting, moving and communicating with the utmost precision.” The Soldiers have worked diligently, ensuring the cadets receive the best training possible to create competent leaders who live and breathe the Army values.



“These are the finest Soldiers you will ever see. I strongly believe that we are the best,” said Pedigo. “The pride from the word paratrooper, I hope the cadets actually witnessed that and understand that no matter what, this division stands ready, anywhere and anytime to answer the nation's call.”



The BCT has been on a constant state of redeployment since April and their time at USMA proved their readiness.



“This has shown our proficiency and ability to rapidly deploy where we are needed,” said King. “The skill of every paratrooper plays a key role in this process, and as we remain on IRF-1 (Immediate Response Force-1) until the end of the year. It will continue to play a critical role.”

