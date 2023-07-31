MILITARY STAR Offers No-Interest Financing, Extra Savings on Back-To-School Essentials

Courtesy Photo | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service and the MILITARY STAR® card are helping...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service and the MILITARY STAR® card are helping shoppers save on back-to-school essentials throughout August with 0% interest deals and extra savings on clothing. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service and the MILITARY STAR® card are helping shoppers save on back-to-school essentials throughout August with 0% interest deals and extra savings on clothing.



From Aug. 11 through Aug. 24, shoppers who spend between $99 and $198 will receive three months no interest and no payment due on clothing, footwear and backpacks* (in-store only). Shoppers who spend more than $199 will receive the same promotion for six months** (in-store and online).



Shoppers can also take advantage of two weeks of extra savings. From Aug. 18-24, shoppers will earn an additional 10% off military-exclusive pricing on children’s clothing when using MILITARY STAR.



“As military communities gear up for the new school year, the MILITARY STAR card is a good tool to help shoppers save,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Helping service members and their families’ dollars go further is a valuable benefit the Exchange provides to service members and their families.”

Shoppers who use their MILITARY STAR card and shop the Exchange not only save but also give back, as 100% of Exchange earnings are reinvested in military communities. In the last 10 years, the Exchange has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical on-installation Quality-of-Life programs that make life better for service members and families.



For more information or to apply for a MILITARY STAR card, visit https://aafes.media/MilStarPA.



*Valid August 11 – 24, 2023, at any Army & Air Force Exchange Services facility. Clothing, shoes and/or backpack purchases of $99 to $198 qualify for 3 months no interest and no payments financing. Excludes ShopMyExchange.com, prior purchases, concessionaires and Exchange Online MarketPlace, NEX, MCX and CGX.



**Valid August 11 – 24, 2023, at any Army & Air Force Exchange Services facility. Clothing, shoes and/or backpack purchases of $199 or more qualify for 6 months no interest and no payments financing. Excludes prior purchases, concessionaires and Exchange Online MarketPlace, NEX, MCX and CGX.



Offers end at 11:59 p.m. on final day of promotion. MILITARY STAR promotions subject to credit approval. Standard account terms apply to non-promotional purchases and, after promotion ends, to promotional purchases. As of July 27, 2023, a variable 15.49% APR applies to retail plan purchases, and a variable 23.49% APR applies to accounts subject to penalty APR. Minimum interest charge: 50¢. See Exchange Credit Program agreement for more details.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



