KFOR’s Maneuver Battalion Keeps Kosovo Safe and Secure

Safety and security are essential aspects of any military operation, especially in times following conflict and crisis. However, not all military units are trained and equipped to deal with the various threats and challenges that may arise in different situations. KFOR Regional Command-East’s Maneuver Battalion is a unit that has had specialized training to ensure stability in the region.

The international Battalion is led by 1st Battalion, 143rd Infantry Regiment (Airborne) from the Texas and Rhode Island Army National Guards, based out of Camp Novo Selo, and is comprised of well-trained and well-equipped companies from eight NATO allies and partner nations - Austria, Finland, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Poland, Türkiye and the U.S.

The Airborne Battalion replaced the 2nd Battalion, 151st Infantry Regiment, from Indiana, June 28, 2023.

“It is absolutely amazing commanding an international battalion,” said Lt. Col. James Benson, commander of the Maneuver Battalion. “Every single country brings a different set of capabilities and a different set of strengths to the unit. We can solve any of our problems easily by applying the right service member to the task.”

Some of the training that the unit has had includes crowd riot control, route patrolling, verbal de-escalation, freedom of movement and protection against incendiary devices.

The battalion trained on these topics prior to mobilizing and conducted similar training alongside international partners at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, in late May 2023, prior to arriving in Kosovo.

The U.S. company, out of Camp Nothing Hill, is an Army National Guard Infantry company whose Soldiers come from both Texas and Rhode Island.

On a normal day the company provides security to the base, has a quick reaction force on standby and goes on mounted and dismounted patrols along the administrative boundary line.

“On our patrols we observe and report any incidents across the ABL,” said Sgt. Devin Rodriguez, infantry company squad leader who stated some of these reports were of criminal activity such as smuggling weapons, people and illegal substances into Kosovo.

“We are here for a reason and that is to keep this environment as safe as possible,” Rodriguez said.

Each company under the Battalion is responsible for their own section along the administrative boundary line and patrols their area often.

“They are the arm that enables us to provide our mandated mission set by the commander of KFOR,” said Col. Ross Walker, KFOR’s Regional Command-East commander. “They ensure that the people of Kosovo have a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement. The Maneuver Battalion is the only way we can accomplish our mission.”

KFOR RC-E, comprised of Soldiers from ten contributing partner nations, is dedicated to maintaining a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement under United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244 of 1999.

