Why I stay: Staff Sgt. Findley

Staff Sgt. Austin Findley, 335th Training Squadron military training leader, joined the Air Force to travel the world and be part of something bigger than himself.

He has deployed twice to Iraq as a pavement and construction equipment operator at 19 and 20 years old and to Afghanistan during the withdrawal.

“I never thought I would set foot in those countries to be honest with you, but they were the best moments of my career for numerous reasons,” said Findley. “The mission we supported during my Iraq deployments, I didn’t fully grasp the impact I was making or the reason why at the time.”

Findley has continued to make an impact as a MTL in the 81st Training Group. He continues to serve and develop the future force for those who come after him.

“We have such a huge responsibility to make sure we are setting up these Airmen and Guardians to succeed,” said Findley. “They are the future generation who will one day be replacing us and leading the world’s greatest Air Force.”

The idea of teaching the next generation will soon take on a more personal meaning for Findley and his family.

“I also have a baby boy on the way and if my son were to join the Air Force, these Airman and Guardians could possibly be my son’s leaders,” said Findley. “I want to make sure I give every Airman and Guardian the necessary tools, leadership, mentorship to succeed.”

