Why I stay: Staff Sgt. Findley

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Austin Findley, 335th Training Squadron master military training leader, oversees Airmen marching at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, August 2, 2023. Findley deployed to Iraq twice at ages 19 and 20 in his career of pavement and construction equipment operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trenten Walters)

