    Why I stay: Staff Sgt. Findley

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Trenten Walters 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Austin Findley, 335th Training Squadron master military training leader, oversees Airmen marching at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, August 2, 2023. Findley deployed to Iraq twice at ages 19 and 20 in his career of pavement and construction equipment operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trenten Walters)

    This work, Why I stay: Staff Sgt. Findley, by A1C Trenten Walters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    81st Training Wing
    81st Training Group
    MTL
    Airmen we need
    Airman 1st Class Trenten Walters
    Why I Stay

