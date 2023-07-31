116th CBCT Soldiers return home from deployment

The Idaho Army National Guard welcomed home nearly 300 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team Soldiers today after a yearlong deployment to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Spartan Shield. An additional 300 Soldiers will also return to Idaho later this week.



The Soldiers deployed in August 2022 to support the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team’s Task Force Rattler. Idaho Soldiers comprised nearly 65 percent of the task force, which included Soldiers from the Montana, Ohio, Oregon and South Carolina Army National Guards.



“Task Force Rattler Soldiers served their state and nation with distinction during this deployment,” said Brig. Gen. Farin Schwartz, commander, Idaho Army National Guard. “We welcome them home and thank them for their service and recognize their families and employers for their support.

Over the past two years, Idaho Army National Guard Soldiers have deterred enemy aggression in a hostile environment, demonstrating our nation’s commitment to our global partners and allies.”



OSS is a joint mission under the United States Central Command and is part of Operation Enduring Freedom. A separate 116th CBCT task force, which included nearly 200 Idaho Army National Guard Soldiers, deployed to support the same mission from 2021-2022.



The task force provided three mission response forces to the CENTCOM commander and conducted missions and training exercises in Iraq, Jordan, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Syria and Qatar.



The 116th CBCT previously deployed in support of the Global War on Terror in 2004 and 2010 to Iraq.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2023 Date Posted: 08.09.2023 11:20 Story ID: 451021 Location: BOISE, ID, US