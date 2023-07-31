After a yearlong deployment to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Spartan Shield, Soldiers return to Gowen Field, 8 August, 2023. An additional 300 Soldiers will also return to Idaho later this week. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sergeant Joseph Morgan)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2023 16:32
|Photo ID:
|7960112
|VIRIN:
|230808-Z-VT588-1435
|Resolution:
|5504x6880
|Size:
|8.45 MB
|Location:
|BOISE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Idaho Army National Guard Soldiers Return Home [Image 23 of 23], by SSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT