    Idaho Army National Guard Soldiers Return Home [Image 22 of 23]

    Idaho Army National Guard Soldiers Return Home

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Morgan 

    Idaho Army National Guard

    After a yearlong deployment to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Spartan Shield, Soldiers return to Gowen Field, 8 August, 2023. An additional 300 Soldiers will also return to Idaho later this week. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sergeant Joseph Morgan)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2023
    Date Posted: 08.08.2023 16:32
    Photo ID: 7960112
    VIRIN: 230808-Z-VT588-1435
    Resolution: 5504x6880
    Size: 8.45 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Idaho Army National Guard Soldiers Return Home [Image 23 of 23], by SSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    army national guard
    idaho army national guard
    116th cbct
    task force rattler
    spartan shield

