PEO STRI demonstrates Soldier training systems at Camp Shelby for future implementation in the National Guard

The Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI) demonstrated the Training Simulation Software (TSS) and Training Management Tool (TMT) at Camp Shelby, Miss., from June 5-8, to collect soldier feedback and assess whether the system adequately addresses classroom instruction needs for the Mississippi Army National Guard’s (MSARNG) Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) Academy.



PEO STRI is considering placing the system in at least one location for use and evaluation in late 2023. The overall response was positive and both teams believe valuable feedback would be obtained if Camp Shelby were to receive an evaluation package.



The TMT will modernize the U.S. Army with a set of intuitive and easy-to-use tools that provides commanders, staff, trainers, leaders, and soldiers with the capability to plan, prepare, execute, and assess multi-echelon collective training. The TSS is the foundational simulation software framework that enables the instantiation of a Synthetic Training Environment.



Camp Shelby serves as a training site for the National Guard and Reservists from around the country and hosts as many as 100,000 personnel annually. Staff members from the 154th Regiment Regional Training Institute who participated in the demonstrations were encouraged by the benefits TSS and TMT would have to soldier training and their Program of Instruction (POI).



“The pros are that it allows the individual to recognize his or her level of knowledge,” said National Guard (NG) MSARNG Instructor Staff Sergeant (Staff Sgt.) Rafael Bailey, second Instructor Based Training (IBT), 154th Regiment Regional Training Institute. “It allows the leaders to recognize the talent he has within that squad or platoon, and it helps talent management. It helps the leader decide whom they can put in what positions based on an overall assessment.”



NG MSARNG Course Manager Sgt. First Class Marcus Padgett, 11B Advanced Leader Course (ALC), 154th Regiment Regional Training Institute, stated that while the TSS and TMT are both still in the development phase, he can use the systems to meet POI needs right now.



“On the schoolhouse side, we could utilize it as a virtual sand table,” said Padgett. “We can have soldiers preplan a mission we can manipulate and see how they would fight before going out on the field.”



The continuous development process for the TSS and TMT will expand capabilities as new requirements are generated, and technology evolves. The feedback received during PEO STRI’s visit to Camp Shelby will generate enhancements to meet the needs of the Army. As an indicator of the maturity of the capabilities demonstrated, Padgett stated that he will submit recommendations to Command Sgt. Major Richard E. Davis and the chain of command on how the TSS and TMT could be implemented and utilized for the POI at Camp Shelby.