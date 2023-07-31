USAF Medical Readiness Agency command team visits Team Yokota

Brig. Gen. Thomas Harrell, U.S. Air Force Medical Readiness Agency commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Charles Wortman, AFMRA command chief, visited Yokota Air Base, July 31, to assess operations and understand the needs of the 374th Medical Group and other Air Force medical facilities in the Pacific theater.



The U.S. AFMRA assists the Air Force Surgeon General in providing enterprise-level policy development, management, and oversight of medical readiness programs, strategic partnerships, medical capability development, operational medical logistics, dental operations, aerospace and operational medicine liaison, oversight of medical operations in deployed environments, and support to programs unique to the Air Force mission.

The visiting command team stressed the importance of readiness in the Indo-Pacific region and praised the efforts of Team Yokota’s total-force medical team.



“There hasn't been a more important time to be ready with the growing near peer competition in the area,” Wortman said. “Our teammates are counting on the medics to be there when they need us.”

Harrell and Wortman met with the medical staff to hear first-hand about local concerns and spoke emphatically of their appreciation for their hard work and dedication to patient care.



“If you only remember one thing I said today, remember I said thank you,” said Harrell.



The AFMRA leaders showed deep gratitude to the 374th MDG for their commitment to the health and well-being of the Yokota population and for truly embodying the AFMRA vision of elite medical service in air and space.

