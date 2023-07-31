Lab Confirms Testing Error - No Elevated TPH-O Levels in Family Housing

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam (JBPHH) has learned that a verbal notification received on Aug. 7, of two un-validated preliminary results of Total Petroleum Hydrocarbon in the Oil (TPH-O) range taken from single residences in the Doris Miller and Radford Terrace housing communities were the result of laboratory error.



The Navy learned of these possible exceedances from the off-island EPA-certified laboratory. Following a re-extraction of the samples, the laboratory confirmed that both of the samples were non-detect for TPH.

One of the preliminary results was above the actionable level of 266 parts per billion (pbb) and the other was slightly below that level. Those preliminary results had not yet undergone validation as part of the lab quality control process. These actionable levels were established by the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) as part of the Drinking Water Long -Term Monitoring (LTM) program.



The Navy, in coordination with the DOH, took multiple steps to investigate and address this potential issue. Navy personnel immediately collected additional water samples from the impacted homes and adjacent neighbors, testing them with an on-site lab analyzer used to screen tests for the presence of TPH. The results of these tests were also negative, indicating there was no JP-5 fuel present in the samples.



Once the Navy learned of the potential exceedances, immediate actions were taken to notify families of both residences. Then Navy provided residents with bottled water and took steps to address any other concerns they have while awaiting follow-up test results.

In addition, samples were taken last night from two adjacent neighbor homes and the Peltier Child Development Center. The samples also detected no TPH. All residents have been informed of the negative results.



Navy technicians are returning to these homes Aug. 8 to collect base-line water samples, flush the home, and collect another set of samples 24 hours later in accordance with the DOH approved LTM plan. These samples will be shipped to the EPA-certified lab on the mainland for full analysis.



The Navy has no indications that there is a larger concern with its drinking water distribution system. Thirteen other samples were collected the same day from the same neighborhood, and none revealed elevated results. Since the inception of the LTM program 18 months ago, more than 6,500 samples have shown that water from the Navy’s drinking water distribution system continues to meet EPA and DOH safe drinking water standards. Additionally, all drinking water supplied to the Navy’s system continues to come from Waiawa shaft, which is located six miles west of JBPHH.



On Aug. 9, the Navy will host a Drinking Water Long-Term Monitoring Booth at the Halsey Terrance Navy Exchange Mini Mart from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The booth will feature more information about LTM, and the latest validated sample results from the JBPHH Safe Waters website (www.jbphh-safewaters.org).



Housing residents with concerns about their drinking water should contact the JBPHH Emergency Operations Center at 808-449-1979. Residents with medical concerns may call the Red Hill Clinic at 1-800-874-2273, select Option #1.

