Fort Wainwright welcomes new garrison commander

FORT WAINWRIGHT, Alaska – Today Fort Wainwright hosted a garrison change of command ceremony during which outgoing Garrison Commander Col. Nathan Surrey relinquished command to Col. Jason Cole.



Surrey served as the garrison commander for two years, taking command in July 2021. He oversaw the completion of several quality-of-life projects initiated by previous commanders and initiated several himself, including the new child development center, aquatics center, community activity center, the first new barracks building in over 12 years, and a field house with a 200-meter indoor running track.



The commanding general of 11th Airborne Division, Maj. Gen. Brian Eifler, presided over the ceremony and praised Surrey’s work during his time as garrison commander.



“Nate has not rested since he arrived. He has pushed and pulled to break through bureaucracy and obstacles to accomplish the mission of improving lives in our community … We’ve demanded much from Nate and his team, and he delivered. Quite frankly, he’s the best I’ve seen.”



Surrey will not actually be leaving Fort Wainwright any time soon, however. He has been assigned as the 11th Airborne Division Aviation Task Force Commander. The Task Force will oversee the realignment of the two aviation units based at Fort Wainwright, whose current headquarters are located in Hawaii and Washington, and bring them under the umbrella of the Division.



Cole most recently served as the Director of Logistics for the Combined Joint Task Force Horn of Africa. A native of Virginia Beach, Va., he was commissioned as an Ordnance Officer through Virginia Military Institute and entered active duty in May 2000.



“I’m excited to embark on this adventure with you all. We will keep on with the excellent work of this fantastic command while also striving to improve on what we do every day,” Cole said.



The complete ceremony was live-streamed on the official Fort Wainwright Facebook account and can still be viewed there by interested individuals who were not able to attend the event in person.

