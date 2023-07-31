Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Montana National Guard 1-189th General Support Aviation Battalion JRTC Rotation

    UNITED STATES

    08.07.2023

    Story by Sgt. Emily Simonson 

    Montana National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The Montana National Guard 1-189th General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB) conducts large-scale combat operations training during Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation at Fort Johnson, La., July through August, 2023. More than 2000 soldiers participated in this joint training, with Montana providing aviation support.

    JRTC rotations simulate realistic pre-deployment training scenarios to assess units' ability to conduct large-scale combat operations in a multi-domain setting against a near-peer opposing force. JRTC trainers provide daily feedback to better improve cross-unit communication and overall operational readiness.

    “This is good exposure for our folks,” said Maj. Mark Thompson, 1-189th Battalion S3 Liaison Officer. “It's not a common thing, so we’ll take it when the opportunity presents itself.”

    Montana sent 67 soldiers from Alpha Company, Bravo Company, Charlie Company, and Delta Company, as well as four CH-47 Chinooks and five UH-60 Black Hawks. The Soldiers spent the last month working in a field environment in the Louisiana summer heat.

    Thompson said he is very thankful for his soldiers and the families who support them.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2023
    Date Posted: 08.08.2023 19:03
    Story ID: 450975
    Location: US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Montana National Guard 1-189th General Support Aviation Battalion JRTC Rotation, by SGT Emily Simonson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Montana
    JRTC
    National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT