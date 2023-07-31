Exchange Shoppers Can Win $50,000 in Scholarships in Procter & Gamble Sweepstakes

Courtesy Photo | DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is partnering with Procter & Gamble...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is partnering with Procter & Gamble to give away five $10,000 scholarships to military shoppers in the Tide & Downy Scholarship Sweepstakes. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is partnering with Procter & Gamble to give away five $10,000 scholarships to military shoppers in the Tide & Downy Scholarship Sweepstakes.



Through Sept. 30, students in the U.S. can enter the sweepstakes by visiting Tide.com/scholarship, where they will specify their school, demographic information and where they shop.



The sweepstakes is open to all students 16 years of age or older who are either enrolled in or accepted to a U.S. university, college or community college for an undergraduate degree.



“The Exchange is pleased to offer this exciting sweepstakes to students on their college journeys,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The Exchange and Procter & Gamble are excited to award five deserving members of the military community.”



Winners will be chosen randomly on or about Oct. 2. To ensure the funds are used for educational purposes, the scholarship amount will be paid directly to the students' schools.



No purchase necessary to enter or win. Void where prohibited. The Tide & Downy Scholarship Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., 16 years of age or older. Begins 12 a.m. ET on July 2; ends 11:59 p.m. ET on Sept. 30. Visit tide.com/scholarship/officialrules for Official Rules and eligibility requirements. Sponsored by The Procter & Gamble Distributing LLC.



