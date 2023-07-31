U.S. and German Partnership Recognition Ceremony at Sankt Goar, Aug. 15, 2023

Courtesy Photo | United States Army and German Bundeswehr Soldiers stand in formation at a ceremony in...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | United States Army and German Bundeswehr Soldiers stand in formation at a ceremony in 1999 that commemorates Soldiers from both armed forces and civilians that were lost in Sankt Goar during WWII. During this event veterans from the 89th Infantry Divison visted the site and ceremony. see less | View Image Page

SANKT GOAR, Germany – Members of the media are invited to the U.S. and German Partnership Recognition Ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023 at 12:45 a.m. at Am Hafen 6 Sankt Goar.



Sankt Goar Mayor, Falko Hönisch, will preside over the ceremony in which the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, the Sanitätsregiment 2 (Bundeswehr Medical Battalion), and the city of Sankt Goar recognize and celebrate their historic and continued partnership. Brig. Gen. Karen S. Monday-Gresham, deputy commanding general of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, will be in attendance to celebrate this partnership.



Sankt Goar was the site of a major U.S. offensive during WWII. The 89th Infantry Division conducted a large-scale nighttime water crossing across the Rhine River. Through intense combat conditions and many casualties, the division succeeded in securing a beachhead for U.S. forces to cross the Rhine and expedite the war’s conclusion. During this battle, a boy who received medical care from the Americans went on to become a mayor of Sankt Goar, where he applauded the cooperation between U.S. and Germans after the war.



Today, the 21st TSC has partnered with the Sanitätsregiment 2 and the city of Sankt Goar to cooperate in medical training and readiness. The three partners have come together twice previously for volunteer cleaning operations of the Sankt Goar to foster comradery and cultural ties.



Media interested in attending the event should email usarmy.rheinland-pfalz.21-tsc.list.pao@army.mil by Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023 to be placed on a guest list to ensure access to the ceremony. Additional instructions will be emailed after your request to attend is received.



Please include the following in your email:

• Outlet name

• Reporter name(s)

• Reporter email



Sankt Goar Partnership Related Media:



• https://www.stripes.com/theaters/europe/2022-07-12/us-soldiers-creek-cleanup-sankt-goar-germany-6625590.html

• https://www.stripes.com/branches/army/2023-02-24/army-wall-restoration-germany-9239204.html

• https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gOMwHe9uSGI





The 21st Theater Sustainment Command executes mission command of operational sustainment across the European theater; conducts reception, staging, onward movement and integration; executes theater opening, theater distribution, and theater sustainment in support of U.S. European Command and NATO operations; and, as directed, executes joint security and support to U.S. Africa Command operations.



###