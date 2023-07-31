Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army and Sankt Goar Soldiers in a 1999 partnership event

    SANKT GOARSHAUSEN, RP, GERMANY

    08.08.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    United States Army and German Bundeswehr Soldiers stand in formation at a ceremony in 1999 that commemorates Soldiers from both armed forces and civilians that were lost in Sankt Goar during WWII. During this event veterans from the 89th Infantry Divison visted the site and ceremony.

    Date Taken: 08.08.2023
    Date Posted: 08.08.2023 08:56
    Location: SANKT GOARSHAUSEN, RP, DE 
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. and German Partnership Recognition Ceremony at Sankt Goar, Aug. 15, 2023

    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    FirstInSupport

