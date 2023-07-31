U.S. Army and Sankt Goar Soldiers in a 1999 partnership event

United States Army and German Bundeswehr Soldiers stand in formation at a ceremony in 1999 that commemorates Soldiers from both armed forces and civilians that were lost in Sankt Goar during WWII. During this event veterans from the 89th Infantry Divison visted the site and ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2023 08:56
|Photo ID:
|7958982
|VIRIN:
|230808-D-ZZ998-9293
|Resolution:
|421x282
|Size:
|38.46 KB
|Location:
|SANKT GOARSHAUSEN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
U.S. and German Partnership Recognition Ceremony at Sankt Goar, Aug. 15, 2023
