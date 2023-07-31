Echoes of History: 1-138th Infantry Regiment Revisits Roots in Change of Command Ceremony



By Maj. Jeremy Idleman



SAINT LOUIS, MO – History intertwined with the present at The Armory STL on August 5, 2023, as the Missouri National Guard's 1st Battalion, 138th Infantry Regiment, held a change of command ceremony in a location deeply tied to its historical roots.



Presiding over the ceremony was Col. William Irby, commander of the 110th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade. As he spoke, the sounds of military tradition echoed within the walls of the building, much like they would have done decades ago.



"The 1-138th Infantry Regiment, in lineage, is the eldest of the two infantry battalions. As truly the 1st Infantry Battalion, this unit has been leading the way in the Missouri National Guard. They have executed multiple Combined Training Center rotations, support the governor and the people of Missouri on state emergency duty, and executed multiple overseas deployments," said Irby.



The outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Peter McCann, reflected on his tenure as the 1-138th's leader. With the unit's history as a backdrop, McCann thanked his troops for their dedication and service while connecting the historic venue to the present.



"The significance has nothing to do with me, but the soldiers in the formation standing as soldiers did for so many years under this roof and trusses. Many of us have watched and followed what was happening here. It's important to the regiment's history, and unlike some recent changes, I prefer to learn from history, good and bad," said McCann.



Lt. Col. Shaun Edwards, the incoming commander, embraced the opportunity to lead the regiment. After speaking of the accolades and accomplishments of the 1-138th, Edwards spoke of the challenges ahead.



"Now is not the time to rest on our laurels. It is our duty to continue to be prepared to answer the call at a moment's notice in order to decisively win whenever we are asked. Therefore, we will aggressively train, prepare, and continue to be experts in our profession," said Edwards.



The Armory STL, an entertainment venue known for its games, food, and events, was once the beating heart of the 138th Infantry Regiment. From 1938, it served as the armory for this distinguished unit, housing its men and armaments. Today, while the building's function may have changed, its sense of history is as palpable as ever.



-30-

