7th MSC Passes the Colors in Change of Command

The 7th Mission Support Command’s outgoing commander and 21st Theater Sustainment Command’s deputy commanding general, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Wanda Williams, relinquished command and passed the unit’s colors to the new commanding general, Brig. Gen. Karen Monday-Gresham, in a change of command ceremony, Aug. 5 at Sembach Kaserne, Germany.



“I’m truly honored to join Team Seven,” Monday-Gresham said in her remarks during the ceremony. “I will maintain my commitment to the mission and to the Soldiers, and I look forward to what our shared future will bring. Forward and Ready!”



U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Ronald Ragin, the commanding general of 7th MSC’s higher headquarters, the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, was a guest speaker at the ceremony.



During his remarks he commended William’s for her accomplishments during her time as commander and welcomed Monday-Gresham to the team.



“It’s the people that make our Army great,” Ragin said. “It’s the people that are the strength of our Army.”



Ragin also highlighted the U.S. Army Reserve’s contributions throughout military history, and the 7th MSC’s key role in the command, both in the past and in present day.



“We are not able to fight a war and sustain a war without the U.S. Army Reserve,” he said. “I believe that this formula for the 7th MSC is a formula that needs to be replicated globally.”



The ceremony included the singing of the German and American national anthems by Sgt. 1st Class Lamar Turner, the noncommissioned officer in charge of 7th MSC Headquarters and Headquarters Company, the presentation of gifts to families and the signing of the Army song.



Williams thanked the Soldiers, civilians, family members and NATO Allies and partners who attended the ceremony in her remarks.



“You have made a difference” Williams said. “I’m proud of you. I’m proud of all the accomplishments of this team.”

