Cpl. Jadyn Graham Reenlistment

PUNTA ARENAS, Chile - 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Soldier Cpl. Jadyn Graham got a unique opportunity to re-enlist on August 2, 2023, just 500 miles north of Antarctica, on a beach in Punta Arenas, Chile, during a training exercise.



“It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. There’s very little chance that I will have another opportunity like this to re-enlist in another country and I had to jump on it, even though it was cold,” said Graham, an intel analyst for 1st Battalion’s Headquarters and Headquarters Company.



Special Operations South Command and 7SFG(A) work with interagency partners to enhance each other’s readiness to plan, prepare, and improve our collective posture to support regional security and stability throughout central and South America.



“Intel analysts are vital because we support everyone for big operations or training exercises like this one,” Graham added, “it is our job as an analyst to inform everyone from the teams to commanders on what to expect when they go out.”



These assessments gather information that allows everything to operate. However, during their busy training schedule, leadership and Graham set up a time for her to re-enlist.



“Leadership has proved time and time again that they have my best interest at heart, they have shown me support through everything I’ve done in my career. This made it easy to re-enlist at 7th Group,” Graham explained.



Graham has been serving at the 7 SFG(A) for the past three years and has expressed a great desire to continue to serve. “I advise Soldiers who consider reenlistment to make the decision for themselves,” said Graham. “The Army has presented many opportunities, making it easy for a soldier to make the decision.”



Graham eagerly forward to tackling any mission or assignment that may come her way as she continues to serve and be an inspiration for other young Soldiers.

