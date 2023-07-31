U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division participates in Eagle Resolve 2023

Courtesy Photo | Engineering team members with this year's Eagle Resolve 2023 exercise. Two staff...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Engineering team members with this year's Eagle Resolve 2023 exercise. Two staff members assigned U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division traveled to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, May 21- 25, 2023 to participate in Eagle Resolve 2023, a Combined Joint All-Domain exercise which improves interoperability on land, in the air, at sea, in space, and in cyberspace with the U.S. military and partner nations, enhances the ability to respond to contingencies, and underscores USCENTCOM's commitment to the Middle East. see less | View Image Page

WINCHESTER, Va.-Two staff members assigned U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division traveled to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, May 21- 25, 2023 to participate in Eagle Resolve 2023, a Combined Joint All-Domain exercise which improves interoperability on land, in the air, at sea, in space, and in cyberspace with the U.S. military and partner nations, enhances the ability to respond to contingencies, and underscores USCENTCOM's commitment to the Middle East.



Participating in the multi-national exercise were a variety of U.S. military assets including aircraft, ships and air defense units. Service members and civilians trained on missions including crisis management/response, integrated air and missile defense, joint force readiness and more according to a statement from CENTCOM.



Ray Langdale and Capt. Bryan Alger, both assigned to Transatlantic Division G3 Plans, supported the exercise by participating on two different teams during the drill. Langdale participated on the engineering white cell, a team that is tasked with running the scenario. Alger participated on the engineering green cell, the U.S. allies’ team.



“As a member of these teams, we had to notionally respond to engineering scenarios like damaged buildings and had to provide input and staff products to leadership on how we would address these challenges,” explained Alger. “Working so closely with our partners was a rewarding experience. I cannot wait to participate in more exercises like these.”



The Transatlantic Division provides engineering solutions for our mission partner’s toughest full spectrum challenges in one of the most complex construction environments in the world that includes United States Central Command’s area of responsibility consisting of 21 nations stretching from Northeast Africa across the Middle East to Central and South Asia. The organization has oversight a more than $5.4 billion portfolio of more than 275 ongoing projects supporting the nation, and allied partners.