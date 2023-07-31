Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division participates in Eagle Resolve 2023

    SAUDI ARABIA

    06.20.2023

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Transatlantic Division

    Engineering team members with this year's Eagle Resolve 2023 exercise. Two staff members assigned U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division traveled to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, May 21- 25, 2023 to participate in Eagle Resolve 2023, a Combined Joint All-Domain exercise which improves interoperability on land, in the air, at sea, in space, and in cyberspace with the U.S. military and partner nations, enhances the ability to respond to contingencies, and underscores USCENTCOM's commitment to the Middle East.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2023
    Date Posted: 08.04.2023 16:30
    Location: SA
