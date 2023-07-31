Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Responds to Fuel Truck Fire on Hickam Flightline

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2023

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – At approximately 12:30 p.m., Federal Fire Department crews responded to reports of smoke and flames coming from the engine compartment and cab of an R-11 fuel truck that was refueling a U.S. Marine Corps KC-130 aircraft. Crews were able to extinguish the fire and keep it from spreading to the aircraft. No injuries were reported.

    Approximately 120 gallons of Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) concentrate was used to extinguish the fire. Initial reports indicate that all of the AFFF was confined to the asphalt tarmac in the vicinity. Air Force and Navy Environmental and Bioenvironmental teams were immediately dispatched to the scene to mitigate any impacts of the AFFF.

    Notifications have been made to all state and federal regulators regarding the use of AFFF.

