Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3 Welcomes New CO

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Sara Eshleman | 230803-N-EV253-1314 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 3, 2021) – Cmdr. Thomas Butts renders a salute to side boys after assuming the role of commanding officer to the "Merlins" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3, during a change of command ceremony held aboard Naval Air Station (NAS) North Island in Coronado, California, Aug 3. During the ceremony, Cmdr. Thomas Butts relieved Capt. David Ayotte Jr., and became the 46th commanding officer to lead the "Merlins" of HSC-3. HSC-3 is the Navy's west coast MH-60S fleet replacement squadron, responsible for training pilots and aircrewmen by providing the most capable warfighters to the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sara Eshleman)

SAN DIEGO, California – The “Merlins” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3 welcomed a new commanding officer during an official change of command ceremony held aboard Naval Air Station North Island, Aug. 3, 2023.



During the ceremony, presided over by Capt. William Eastham, Commodore, Helicopter Sea Combat Wing, Pacific, Capt. David Ayotte Jr. was relieved by Cmdr. Thomas Butts as the 46th commanding officer of HSC-3.



“I’m honored to turn over command to a friend and HSC community superstar, Cmdr. Tommy ‘Smokey’ Butts,” said Ayotte. “Leaving command is always bittersweet, but I am beyond excited to see Cmdr. Butts as my relief. His servant leadership, deep understanding of community challenges and prior experience as a Fleet Replacement Squadron (FRS) instructor will be a great match for this high-functioning command. I look forward to seeing the Merlins continue to lead the HSC community during his command tour.”



Ayotte, who hails from Greenbrae, California, led the Merlins from August 2022 to August 2023. While serving as HSC-3’s 45th commanding officer, he directed the efforts of 61 staff officers, 171 students, 638 enlisted personnel, and an additional 173 civilian employees in the maintenance and operation of 37 permanently assigned aircraft.



Under Ayotte’s leadership, HSC-3 surpassed 11,559 cumulative flight hours, accumulated 6,500 MQ-8 hours, and trained 57 Fleet Replacement Pilots and 68 Naval Aircrewmen in both manned and unmanned aircraft. Ayotte skillfully managed the command, encompassing the Pacific Fleet MH-60S FRS, MQ-8 FRS, Search and Rescue Model Manager (SARMM) and the Fleet Support Detachment (FSD) in the safe execution of all training and operational events. Under his command, HSC-3 met all CNAF Mission Capable readiness goals while drastically reducing the number of long-term down aircraft assigned.



“It is an honor to lead the HSC-3 Merlin team,” said Butts, as he addressed the squadron as commanding officer for the first time. “As a team, we will continue to build upon our sustained culture of excellence while fostering an environment in which every member will be afforded the opportunity to succeed both professionally and personally. As Commanding Officer, I will ensure that our dedication to one another, and the mission of delivering the next generation of qualified pilots and aircrew to the fleet will continue to set the standard for the Naval Aviation Enterprise.”



Butts, who is an Erlanger, KY native, is joining the Merlins from his position as commanding officer of the “Dusty Dogs” of HSC-7 in Norfolk, VA. Originally enlisting as a Radioman in the US Navy in 1995, Butts was selected for the Enlisted Commissioning Program, and graduated from the University of North Florida in 2002. After earning his “Wings of Gold,” Butts reported to HSC-3 for the first time for initial training in the MH-60S Knighthawk.



Previous sea assignments include tours with the “Sea Knights” of HSC-22, two tours with the “Island Knights” of HSC-25 and as Air Boss aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17). His shore tours include two Fleet Replacement Squadron flight instructor tours with HSC-2, as well as a joint tour assignment on the Joint Staff. Post O-5 command, he was assigned to the OPNAV N98 Staff where he served as the MH-60S Requirements Officer.



HSC-3 is the Navy’s West Coast MH-60S fleet replacement squadron, responsible for training pilots and aircrewmen by providing the most capable warfighters to the fleet. HSC squadrons deploy expeditionary helicopter detachments to carry out naval special warfare, search and rescue, theater security cooperation, strike coordination and reconnaissance, anti-surface warfare, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief missions.