Traffic Accident Launches Region West Leaders Into Action

MILLINGTON, Tenn. – Sailors from Navy Recruiting Command Region West were on their way to the Denver airport after leaving a leadership conference, when the unthinkable happened. While driving down a Colorado interstate a car nearly missed the front end of their lead vehicle and crashed into the car in the next lane, forcing both cars into the highway guard rail.



Capt. Tommy L. Edgeworth, deputy commodore for Navy Recruiting Region West, along with the rest of the leadership from Region West immediately pulled over and instinctively jumped into action.



“Without even discussing anything, someone called 911 and gave the authorities all the relevant information, my two master chiefs started directing traffic to keep ‘looky-loos’ from causing another accident, and the rest of us checked on the motorists involved in the crash,” said Edgeworth.



Like a well-oiled machine, the Navy Recruiting Region West commodore and his staff were able to implement their years of military experience and leadership to quickly and effectively respond to the situation until the police and paramedics arrived.



“It feels good to give back and help in a situation like that, because you never know when something like that is going to happen and how you’ll react,” said Edgeworth.



The team stayed on scene until all parties were taken care of by local authorities. Thankfully, their military background helped guide their instinct and quick reaction to help keep a bad scene from getting worse.



“It felt like everybody was trained for this moment, because it happened so quickly and nobody hesitated. Everyone jumped out and went right into reaction mode to try and help.”



