USNS Sisler Supports Helicopter Training Off the Coast of Honduras

PACIFIC OCEAN (July 27, 2023)—The crew of Military Sealift Command’s large medium speed roll-on, roll-off ship USNS Sisler (T-AKR 311) supported helicopter landing deck qualifications (DLQ) for two UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters assigned to U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM)’s 1-228th Aviation Regiment, off the coast of Honduras, July 27.



Sisler was transitioning through the region, to its layberth in the U.S. Pacific Fleet area of responsibility, when SOUTHCOM leadership took advantage of the transit and used the ship to conduct DLQs as the ship traveled near the Honduran coastline. The DLQs were part of the aviation regiment’s training preparations for responding to potential regional humanitarian disasters.



“Sisler was a platform of opportunity,” according the USNS Sisler’s Master Capt. Wilbur J. Dahn III. “We had just transited the Panama Canal and were in transit to Maritime Prepositioning Squadron 3. The area used for the DLQs was basically on the way and thus made for an excellent training opportunity. Depending on the area and timing, the USNS Sisler is capable of supporting most training evolutions.”



Before the DLQs commenced on Sisler, aviators from the regiment embarked aboard the ship to wait their turn to perform DLQs. The two helicopters then performed 50 landings on Sisler’s flight deck; with six of the landings including a full chock and chain-down of the aircraft.



Sisler is crewed by approximately 30 contract mariners, employed by Patriot Shipping, who provide all operation services required to sail the ship including navigation, hotel services, propulsion, galley services and communications. All of Sisler’s mariners on duty supported the DLQs including the shipboard firefighting teams, the aviation support team and the bridge team.



“After every 10 'touch and gos' the helicopter crews would do a ‘hot swap’ and begin to train another set of pilots,” Dahn stated.



It took over three hours for all the aviators to complete their DLQs aboard Sisler.



“The crew did an excellent job,” according to Dahn. “During the operation, the aviation regiment members who were aboard awaiting their turn, mingled with the crew who were stationed on the bridge and with the fire teams standing by on the upper deck. The Chief Steward brought snacks to those on the bridge and Chief Engineer Marcinak and the Engine Cadet were able to squeeze in a quick couple tours of the engine room.”



As the Department of Defense’s maritime logistics provider, Military Sealift Command delivers agile, persistent and innovative logistics solutions for the U.S. Navy, joint forces and allied partners around the globe.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2023 Date Posted: 08.03.2023 15:41 Story ID: 450648 Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 17 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USNS Sisler Supports Helicopter Training Off the Coast of Honduras, by Bill Mesta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.