Military Sealift Command Hosts U.S., International Naval Sea Cadets

Courtesy Photo | Commander, Military Sealift Command Rear Adm. Michael Wettlaufer poses for a selfie...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Commander, Military Sealift Command Rear Adm. Michael Wettlaufer poses for a selfie with International Naval Sea Cadets during a tour of naval hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20). MSC held two outreach events hosting more than 50 Naval Sea Cadets, volunteers and instructors from around the world to tour training centers and ships in Hampton Roads. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Deven Fernandez). see less | View Image Page

Military Sealift Command recently held two outreach events hosting more than 50 Naval Sea Cadets, volunteers and instructors from around the world to tour training centers and ships in Hampton Roads.



U.S. Naval Sea Cadets, from various states on the East Coast (New York all the way to Florida), spent the week with Military Sealift Command July 24-28 visiting MSC Training Center Hampton Roads at Joint Base Langley-Fort Eustis, the MSC Underway Replenishment Training Center (MUTC) at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story and touring fleet replenishment oiler USNS Laramie (T-AO 203) at Naval Station Norfolk.



During their weeklong visit, the 18 Sea Cadets experienced what it’s like to drive an Expeditionary Fast Transport vessel in the EPF simulator. They learned how to combat flooding and fire aboard a ship in the Damage Control Wet Trainer. They also participated in other training evolutions, such as Search and Rescue Swimmer and Ship Reaction Force Training.



Aboard Laramie, the group conducted a familiarization tour learning about the Henry J. Kaiser-class oiler’s capabilities and how the vessel conducts replenishments-at-sea.



“We wanted to give them a little taste of everything we do,” said MSC Training Center Hampton Roads, Damage Control Leader, Patrick Mullaney. “It’s an abbreviated version of what we teach all our new hires who come to Military Sealift Command.”



Lt. JoAnn Taft, U.S. Naval Sea Cadets Corps Volunteer said their goal is to develop a relationship with the command that would help the cadets’ growth as future leaders. “We want to have a hand-and-hand relationship that fosters good development for our cadets. We want our cadets to go out when they graduate and be successful,” she said.



Many of cadets had little knowledge of command and its mission. This outreach gives them a different look at how they can serve their country from the sea.



“The idea is to allow our younger generation, our youth, to see some insight on another career path. Rather they choose to join MSC one day is up to them, but I think it’s in our best interest to show them they can support their country in many different ways.” said Mullaney.



“We need capable and energetic employees that can be good ship mates developed at MSC,” added MSC Total Force Management, Deputy Director Frank Cunningham. “Sea Cadets are employees of the future that we are planting the seed of career opportunities in the maritime industry.”



“Our organization is extremely grateful for the mentorship that MSC is providing,” said Taft. It helps build our cadets. And not only that, for the environment that we’re in for these cadets to want to travel so far you obviously have something to offer our program, and we hope we have something to offer back.”



MSC continued their outreach by hosting a separate tour for 26 International Naval Sea Cadets, from the U.S.; Canada; New Zealand; Barbados and Hong Kong, aboard the hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), July 26.



The group had a full day-long tour that included the ship’s main machinery spaces; the flight deck; the bridge and medical facilities. They also had lunch with the crew and were visited by MSC Commander Rear Adm. Michael Wettlaufer.



The U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps was developed in 1962 by Congress as a national youth program underneath the umbrella of the Coast Guard and Navy. Their mission to build leaders with character and develop cadets with skills in leadership and seamanship and a variety of technical skill as well as building soft skills kids need to either go into service, technical industry or go on to college. There are more than 7,000 Sea Cadets serving in 300 units nationwide and in Guam, Saipan and Puerto Rico.



The U.S. Naval Sea Cadets partners with the International Sea Cadet Association in an International Exchange program giving cadets the opportunity to travel around the world.