Exchange Shoppers Can Win a 2023 Jeep Rubicon in Latest Sweepstakes

DALLAS – Army & Air Force Exchange shoppers can enter for a chance to win a 2023 Jeep Rubicon and a ride-along experience with off-road racing star Casey Currie in the Monster Energy Casey Currie Sweepstakes.



One grand-prize winner will receive a customized 2023 Jeep Rubicon 392 and a ride-along experience in Johnson Valley, Calif., including hotel, airfare, transportation and spending cash. The grand prize will also include a $7,200 American Express gift card, bringing the grand prize total value to more than $100,000.



Fifty runners-up will receive a $100 Exchange gift card.



“The Exchange is thrilled to team with Monster Energy to bring another sweepstakes to the military community, with exciting prizes and a chance to ride with motorsports star Casey Currie,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The Exchange is always honored to offer these unique experiences to service members and their families.”



No purchase is necessary to enter or win. Eligible shoppers can enter at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes through Sept. 30. Honorably discharged Veterans who have confirmed their eligibility to shop online can enter too. Veterans can visit ShopMyExchange.com/vets to learn more. Department of Defense and Coast Guard civilians and retirees can also enter.



Winners will be randomly selected by Oct. 6.

