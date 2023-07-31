America's Space Range Goes Global

Courtesy Photo | A Range Closed Loop Environment, or RCLE, is loaded onto a C-17 Globemaster III to...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A Range Closed Loop Environment, or RCLE, is loaded onto a C-17 Globemaster III to validate its ability to be transported via military air in Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 18, 2023. Until recently, units seeking the best practice venues on the nation's space range had to be connected by road to Colorado Springs. Now, every main range component can be deployed via aerial transport, expanding operational capacities significantly. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

On July 18, 2023, Space Delta 11’s 25th Space Range Squadron (SRS) demonstrated the full availability of its electromagnetic range capabilities to space warfighters worldwide.



The unit's function is to offer a safe space for the practice of space electronic warfare. The Guardians of the 25th SRS and the Reserve Airmen of the 379th Space Range Squadron provide the personnel, procedures, and equipment necessary to ensure sparring satellite communication signals don’t cause inadvertent disruptions or damage and that tactics aren’t unintentionally observed by adversaries overhead.



Until recently, units seeking the best practice venues on the nation's space range had to be connected by road to Colorado Springs. Now, every main range component can be deployed via aerial transport, expanding operational capacities significantly.



This advancement comes after the successful full-dress rehearsal of the Range Closed Loop Environment, or RCLE, shipment via military air. This rehearsal confirmed that all electromagnetic range capabilities can now be deployed to meet warfighters on a global scale.



U.S. Space Force 1st Lt. Jeff Guy, 25th SRS, noted the global nature of space warfare, stating that, “The space domain is inherently global, so space warfighters need to be able to train safely from anywhere on Earth.”



Making the range globally accessible is central to the vision for the National Space Test and Training Complex, providing a means to build readiness anywhere just as the Space Force establishes field commands in each theater and the national security strategy stresses the importance of international partnerships, said U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Gerrit Dalman, 25th SRS commander.



“The improved mobility of the space range means we can add real space effects to U.S. and partner exercises world-wide,” Dalman said.



These latest developments mark a pivotal evolution in space warfare readiness, enhancing the mobility and reach of Delta 11 in the global space domain.



“Making the space range available from anywhere on Earth gives warfighters in every theater the opportunity to safely and securely hone their skills using spacecraft passing overhead in any orbit,” added U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Adam Beccue, 379th Space Range Squadron commander.