    America's Space Range Goes Global

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2023

    Space Training and Readiness Command

    A Range Closed Loop Environment, or RCLE, is loaded onto a C-17 Globemaster III to validate its ability to be transported via military air in Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 18, 2023. Until recently, units seeking the best practice venues on the nation's space range had to be connected by road to Colorado Springs. Now, every main range component can be deployed via aerial transport, expanding operational capacities significantly. (Courtesy photo)

    TAGS

    STARCOM
    Space Training and Readiness Command
    Space Delta 11
    Range Closed Loop Environment

