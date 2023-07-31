America's Space Range Goes Global

A Range Closed Loop Environment, or RCLE, is loaded onto a C-17 Globemaster III to validate its ability to be transported via military air in Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 18, 2023. Until recently, units seeking the best practice venues on the nation's space range had to be connected by road to Colorado Springs. Now, every main range component can be deployed via aerial transport, expanding operational capacities significantly. (Courtesy photo)

