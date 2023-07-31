Demystifying MOSA to Simplify Acquisition of Complex Systems

Courtesy Photo | Modular Open Systems Approach plays a crucial role in optimizing the acquisition of...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Modular Open Systems Approach plays a crucial role in optimizing the acquisition of military systems. A vital aspect of MOSA is its adaptability to individual programs. While it may consider higher-level organizational objectives and enterprise decisions, each program must define its unique MOSA to achieve optimal results. see less | View Image Page

Modern warfare relies heavily on advanced technologies and systems. To maintain an edge over adversaries, the military must continuously adapt and acquire cutting-edge capabilities. A key enabler in this process is MOSA, or Modular Open Systems Approach. However, MOSA has often been perceived as a complex and elusive concept. In this article, we will explore MOSA and present strategies to simplify its understanding and implementation.



MOSA plays a crucial role in optimizing the acquisition of military systems. By adopting a modular and open approach, organizations can achieve greater efficiency, flexibility, and effectiveness in developing and procuring complex technologies. However, many find MOSA to be a daunting topic, challenging to comprehend fully. Let's delve into some common indicators of MOSA confusion and debunk some misconceptions.



• "Where is the MOSA Standard?": Some individuals mistakenly search for a single, universal MOSA standard. In reality, MOSA is not encapsulated within a single standard; rather, it is supported by various standards that align with a program's unique requirements.



• "There is no MOSA Box": MOSA is not a ready-made solution that fits all scenarios. Instead, it involves making a series of modularity and openness decisions to achieve specific program objectives.



• "My system is MOSA Compliant": Claiming MOSA compliance is only valid if the program has a well-defined MOSA tailored to its specific needs. A generic one-size-fits-all approach to MOSA does not exist. Claiming compliance or conformance requires there to be a yard stick to measure against and for there to have been an evaluation with repeatable results.



With some of the misconceptions and myths cleared up, let’s talk about simplifying MOSA. Here are some basic steps.



1. Define MOSA: At its core, MOSA is a set of modularity and openness decisions designed to accomplish particular program objectives. These decisions often stem from MOSA scenarios and use cases, providing a clear understanding of how MOSA applies in real-world situations.



2. Modularity Decisions: Organizations should make modularity decisions with tangible procurable items in mind. These decisions determine how components can be interchanged, upgraded, or replaced, fostering adaptability and ease of maintenance.



3. Openness Decisions: Openness decisions complement modularity choices and are made on a per-module basis. This approach helps address data rights issues and encourages collaboration among stakeholders.



4. Tailored to Individual Programs: A vital aspect of MOSA is its adaptability to individual programs. While it may consider higher-level organizational objectives and enterprise decisions, each program must define its unique MOSA to achieve optimal results.



In conclusion, MOSA is a critical tool for optimizing the acquisition of complex systems and can be applied to virtually any program due to the ability to tailor modularity and openness decisions. And while it may surprise some, it is simple if the basics are followed.