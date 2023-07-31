Simplify The Complex

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2023

    Program Executive Office, Aviation

    Modular Open Systems Approach plays a crucial role in optimizing the acquisition of military systems. A vital aspect of MOSA is its adaptability to individual programs. While it may consider higher-level organizational objectives and enterprise decisions, each program must define its unique MOSA to achieve optimal results.

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.02.2023 12:29
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 
