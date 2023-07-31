Simplify The Complex

Modular Open Systems Approach plays a crucial role in optimizing the acquisition of military systems. A vital aspect of MOSA is its adaptability to individual programs. While it may consider higher-level organizational objectives and enterprise decisions, each program must define its unique MOSA to achieve optimal results.
Demystifying MOSA to Simplify Acquisition of Complex Systems
