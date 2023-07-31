The future Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Marinette (LCS 25) will join the active fleet on September 16, 2023 with a commissioning ceremony in Menominee, Michigan.



LCS 25 will be the newest littoral combat ship to join the Surface Force. It is the first naval warship named after Marinette, Wisconsin and the third naval vessel named for the community. The naming recognizes the contribution of its namesake town and the great shipbuilders who bring these ships to life, ensuring they are ready to accomplish mission tasking in support of our nation’s maritime strategy.



Naval vessel Marinette (YTB 791) was laid down by the Marinette Marine Corp., Marinette, Wisconsin, September 8, 1966; launched April 10, 1967; and placed in service July 3, 1967. A large harbor tug, Marinette was known as a workhorse and performed tugging services for the 5th Naval District, headquartered at Norfolk, Virginia into 1969.



An additional naval vessel, the warship Marinette County (LST 953), was previously named for the surrounding community. The ship was laid down September 15, 1944, by Bethlehem Steel Co., Hingham, Massachusetts; launched October 15; commissioned November 7, and was decommissioned November12, 1946 in Beaumont, Texas. Supporting Marines during World War II, LST 953 received one battle star for its service.



Following commissioning, USS Marinette will transit to its homeport of Mayport, Florida.



###

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2023 Date Posted: 08.01.2023 21:01 Story ID: 450481 Location: MENOMINEE, MI, US Hometown: MARINETTE, WI, US Hometown: MAYPORT, FL, US Hometown: MENOMINEE, MI, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Marinette to Commission in Menominee, Michigan, by Julie Ann Ripley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.