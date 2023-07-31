WBAMC Medical Readiness Battalion Change of Command Ceremony

Photo By Vincent Byrd | Lt. Col. Daniel W. Winnie, the incoming commander of the Medical Readiness Battalion,...... read more read more Photo By Vincent Byrd | Lt. Col. Daniel W. Winnie, the incoming commander of the Medical Readiness Battalion, passed the colors to Command Sgt. Maj. Joel Lara-Baeza, the senior enlisted advisor of the Medical Readiness Battalion, signifying the transition of authority from the departing to the incoming commander. see less | View Image Page

The Medical Readiness Battalion (MRB) at Fort Bliss conducted a change of command ceremony for the outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Shaun J. Olaughlin, and welcomed the incoming commander Lt. Col. Daniel W. Winnie, and his family to the William Beaumont Army Medical Center and El Paso community.



Olaughlin has served as the Medical Readiness Battalion commander since February and as the Chief Department of Primary Care for WBAMC. He has overseen the battalion's support of numerous training exercises and deployments during his tenure.



Winnie comes to Fort Bliss from the 32nd Medical Brigade, U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, where he served in the brigade operations. He is a graduate of Western Illinois University and has held various staff positions throughout his career.



In his remarks during the ceremony, Olaughlin praised the battalion's Soldiers and civilians for their dedication and hard work. He also thanked the WBAMC for its support.



Olaughlin also praised the former commander of the MRB, Lt. Col. Canisha Martin.



“Canisha, I hope you can attend virtually this morning. I assumed this position with large footsteps to fill. If I have led with even a fraction of your compassion, I will consider my leadership an accomplishment. You remain in our prayers as you recover, and I wish you the best,” said Olaughlin.



Winnie expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to command the Medical Readiness Battalion. He declared his intention to continue the battalion's tradition of excellence.



In his remarks, Winnie mentioned that he wanted to briefly recognize the historical heritage of William Beaumont Army Medical Center. Which dates to 1878. It is the sixth hospital offering medical assistance to the Fort Bliss and El Paso communities.



“We benefit from the knowledge and achievements of influential figures, such as William Beaumont and Gen. Omar Bradley, a visionary and leader. Bradley expressed that leadership is an intangible quality that cannot be substituted by any weapon. I strongly identify with those words. They serve as a reminder that the essence of an organization resides not in its material resources but in the shared commitment and enthusiasm of every individual involved,” said Winnie.







Troop Command, WBAMC, was redesignated the Medical Readiness Battalion on March 15, 2023. The MRB is responsible for providing medical readiness support to units at Fort Bliss and throughout the region. The battalion offers various services, including medical screening, preventive medicine, and evacuation.



After the ceremony, Soldiers and civilians welcomed Winnie to the WBAMC team. There was a Facebook live stream of the ceremony for relatives and friends who could not attend.