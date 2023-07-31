Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WBAMC Medical Readiness Battalion Change of Command Ceremony

    WBAMC Medical Readiness Battalion Change of Command Ceremony

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2023

    Photo by Vincent Byrd 

    William Beaumont Army Medical Center

    Lt. Col. Daniel W. Winnie, the incoming commander of the Medical Readiness Battalion, passed the colors to Command Sgt. Maj. Joel Lara-Baeza, the senior enlisted advisor of the Medical Readiness Battalion, signifying the transition of authority from the departing to the incoming commander.

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 18:08
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US 
    Medical Readiness Battalion

