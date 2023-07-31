Lt. Col. Daniel W. Winnie, the incoming commander of the Medical Readiness Battalion, passed the colors to Command Sgt. Maj. Joel Lara-Baeza, the senior enlisted advisor of the Medical Readiness Battalion, signifying the transition of authority from the departing to the incoming commander.
WBAMC Medical Readiness Battalion Change of Command Ceremony
