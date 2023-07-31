Treated Wastewater Bypasses Sand Filtration System

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – The Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam discharged approximately 9,500 gallons of partially treated wastewater on Sunday evening, July 30.

A pump failure caused the water to bypass the sand filter stage in the four-step process. The bypass of partially treated and disinfected wastewater happened at around 6:00 pm., prior to being discharged into Mamala Bay through the plant’s outfall. The outfall extends 1.5 miles from shore and into a 150-foot-deep, multi-port diffuser where it was mixed with the receiving waters with the assistance of ocean currents.



JBPHH WWTP employs an advanced secondary treatment which uses a four-step process: clarifiers, an activated sludge process, sand filtration and ultraviolet disinfection. The partially treated wastewater missed the polishing sand filtration step, it was however, disinfected through the ultraviolet disinfection system.



“The wastewater underwent three steps of a four step process. The partially treated wastewater was discharged a mile and a half from the shore, therefore, there should be no impact to beaches or nearshore waters along the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam shoreline,” said CAPT Mark Sohaney, Joint Base Commander.



The Navy notified to the State Department of Health last night as required by the WWTP’s operating permit.

