Ozarks cook brings a taste of America to Italy

VICENZA, Italy – The lead cook at the bowling alley on Caserma Ederle, Matt Van-Kirk, gets ready to prepare his locally famous ‘Smashburger’ style burger, for the day’s lunch crowd, by putting on his instantly recognizable beard net.



Van-Kirk began his path in the culinary world at a young age because his dad wanted to sleep through the Saturday morning cartoons. His dad taught a young Matt how to cook two things: eggs and pancakes. After the quick lesson his father told him “That’s all you need,” leaving Van-Kirk to his own devices.



At only 22, Van-Kirk began his professional career smoking American barbeque- Kansas City style at a little BBQ joint sitting between Kansas City and St. Louis and did so for nearly a decade.



After working as a cook in restaurants across Missouri, he changed paths completely and traveled across the states as a sound technician for bands. Now he is living overseas for the first time and cooking in the kitchen at the on-post bowling alley.



To kick start a much requested breakfast menu, Nick Roos, business manager for DFMWR, found his mastermind in Van-Kirk, a Midwesterner from the Missouri Ozarks, who now serves his dishes to guests at The Arena and has amped up the breakfast menu with American classics like chicken fried steak and biscuits and gravy.



“Matt has completely transformed our menus, and we’re not done yet,” said Roos.



Honing in on his culinary influences, Van-Kirk was recently recognized by IMCOM-Europe Director Tommy Mize, for his efforts at The Arena and for generating over $35K in only 7 months for his ‘American’ breakfast menu.



“I did change up the breakfast menu quite a bit,” said Van-Kirk. “We have a country fried steak now, and food that is ‘American.’”



Not only did Van-Kirk mix up the breakfast menu, the recipe for his version of a ‘Smashburger’ will soon be found on the menus of other MWR restaurants in Europe in the coming weeks.



Being able to bring a little bit of our American cuisine to our Italian home is what motivates him to continuously bring new ideas and creations to the members of the Vicenza military community, said Van-Kirk.



“For the people that are homesick, especially with things like breakfast, such as biscuits and gravy; it’s the simplest little thing, but you’re not going to find it in Europe,” said Van-Kirk. “It’s really nice to get to see those people every day, they come in and they’re thankful for this and it means so much for me to be here for them.”