374th Communications Squadron Changes Command

Lt. Col. Steven Lee, 374th Communications Squadron commander, gives his first salute as the newly appointed commander at a change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 28, 2023. Lee assumed command of the 374th CS from Lt. Col. John Jarzabek. The change of command ceremony is a tradition dating back to the Roman era, where military leaders would pass batons, colors, standards, or ensigns that symbolized the passing of command to subordinates in attendance, and ensured unit members were never without official leadership or a continuation of trust.

Lt. Col. Steven Lee assumed command of the 374th Communications Squadron from Lt. Col. John Jarzabek during a change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 28.



Col. Brett Cochran, 374th Airlift Wing deputy commander, presided over the ceremony and the event was attended by family members of the incoming and outgoing commanders, members of the 374th CS, and representatives from across the base.



“It has been my honor and my privilege to be able to serve you as your commander,” said Jarzabek. “I am grateful for everything you’ve done and accomplished over the last two years”



Jarzabek leaves with several noteworthy accomplishments, including his efforts culminating in the funding of 26 projects, totaling over $8 million and the replacement of 40% of the wing’s devices and supporting infrastructure. The 374th CS also earned four Defense Information System Legacy Pacific Facility of the Year awards and back to back recognition as the Best Large Communication Squadron in the Pacific.



The change of command ceremony is a tradition dating back to the Roman era, where military leaders would pass a baton, colors, standards, or ensigns that symbolized the passing of command to subordinates in attendance, and ensured unit members were never without official leadership or a continuation of trust.



“I am humbled and blessed to serve as a commander of the 374th Communication Squadron and to be part of the unit’s legacy,” said Lee. “I look forward to serving and growing with you all.”



The 374th Communications Squadron is responsible for ensuring information superiority for U.S. Forces Japan, 5th Air Forces, the 374th Airlift Wing and deployed forces throughout the Western Pacific. It also provides information management, postal, multimedia services and sustains voice, data and long-haul communications for mainland Japan.