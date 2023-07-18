America’s Navy Sponsors leadership, Safety and drive at 2023 National Scout Jamboree

BECKLEY W.VA (26July2023) – For two weeks more than 13,000 scouting youths from around the world gathered to participate in a tradition of camaraderie and self-improvement that America’s Navy helped sponsor, National Jamboree, 2023.



“I always loved scouting,” Dale Pace, a 19-year-old Eagle scout who dreams of joining America’s Navy said Wednesday at the 2023 National Scout Jamboree in Beckley, W. Va.



Pace has plans on Joining the Navy this Spring after his sister’s wedding and dreams of being an Explosive Ordinance Disposal technician.



“The Skills required for both Scouting and the military, the mindset, attitude is required for successful careers in both,” the aspiring Sailor said.



According to the liaison between the military and boy scouts for this year’s jamboree, Jeff Westling, military branches were given sponsorship opportunities during the planning phase of the Jamboree leading to America’s Navy, the U.S. Marine Corps, Army, Airforce, Coast Guard and other military entities setting up camp on Jamboree grounds.



“Three Of the services have really stepped up, the Navy being one of the premiere sponsors.” Jeff, a retired Coast Guard Captain said Wednesday. “Having the US Navy as part of the military contingent here, representing what the military, the armed forces in general, has to offer really opens up the eyes of so many of our youth as to service beyond self.”



Navy recruiting command routinely sponsors large events like Jamboree to not only help find the next generation of Sailors but to also show communities the camaraderie and Self-improvement that the branch has to offer.



“Setups like the Navy’s are very valuable at events like this so scouts can learn about other things they can do when they leave scouting, like the military,” Pace said. “Having the ability to lead others, form ideas and use teamwork in a competitive nature are all parts of the mindset needed for scouting and the military.”



For two-weeks nearly 9,000 Scouts from places like Colorado, Texas, California and the Philippines to name a few locations, visited the Navy’s activation where they were able to talk face to face with Sailors, compete on the pull up challenge and tour the Navy’s virtual reality trailer, the Nimitz.



“Getting the opportunity to work with the Scouts who have forged themselves into future leaders and then show them how they can become Forged by the Sea in America’s Navy has been an amazing experience,” Navy Counselor First Class (NC1) Wesley Lewison IX From Chillicothe, Ohio, and one of the planners for the Navy’s participation in the event said.



“Scouting is a huge benefit,” Lewison said describing how scouting and military service is connected. “Discipline and inner fortitude learned through scouting lends itself so well to the military, any chance America’s Navy has to align itself with that is a great opportunity for us and the scouts,”



America’s Navy presented scouts with events at the Nimitz, a scavenger hunt, live question and answer session, where Eagle scouts from many of the military branches answered questions on scouting and the military, as well as a booth specifically for older scouts looking for a pathway to college.



“I think that both scouting, and the military offer the opportunity to support yourself and others as well as give you a survivability to yourself,” Dale Pace said. “Being able to endure no matter what the setbacks are your still able to strive and continue and achieve great things.”

