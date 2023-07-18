Navy Exchange and Marine Corps Exchange customers stepped up for the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society

For the past 12 years, NEX and MCX customers have supported the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society by purchasing a $5 benefit ticket. This spring, donations from NEX customers totaled $456,417 while MCX customers donated $270,725.



The purchase of the $5 benefit ticket entitled customers to $5 off as well as a 5% discount applied to a one time in-store purchase in May. Customers have another chance to support the NMCRS this fall when $5 benefit tickets will be sold Oct. 1 – Nov. 4 at NEX and Oct. 4 – Oct. 21 at MCX.



In total, NEX and MCX customers have given over $7 million to NMCRS to help Navy and Marine families with financial and educational assistance.

