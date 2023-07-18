Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Exchange and Marine Corps Exchange customers stepped up for the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society

    VA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2023

    Story by Kristine Sturkie 

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    For the past 12 years, NEX and MCX customers have supported the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society by purchasing a $5 benefit ticket. This spring, donations from NEX customers totaled $456,417 while MCX customers donated $270,725.

    The purchase of the $5 benefit ticket entitled customers to $5 off as well as a 5% discount applied to a one time in-store purchase in May. Customers have another chance to support the NMCRS this fall when $5 benefit tickets will be sold Oct. 1 – Nov. 4 at NEX and Oct. 4 – Oct. 21 at MCX.

    In total, NEX and MCX customers have given over $7 million to NMCRS to help Navy and Marine families with financial and educational assistance.

