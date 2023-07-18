Spc. Daniel Lock Highlight

Photo By Spc. Derick Fennell | U.S. Army Spc. Daniel Lock, 201st Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, is a...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Derick Fennell | U.S. Army Spc. Daniel Lock, 201st Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, is a Soldier of America's First Corps participating in Talisman Sabre 23 (TS23), and shows continued great work ethic and is a motivation to those around him, Lavarack Barracks, Townsville, Australia, July 30, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, with multinational participation, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Derick Fennell) see less | View Image Page

LAVARACK BARRACKS, Australia – America’s First Corps has sent many Soldiers across the Pacific to participate in this year’s iteration of Exercise Talisman Sabre 23 (TS23). Among those Soldiers, there are some who stand apart from their peers while being a motivation for them all the same. Spc. Daniel Lock, 201st Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, is one of those Soldiers who has a positive impact on his unit and those around him.



“He is very reliable and I just know that when I ask him something he’s going to give 110% and he is super knowledgeable so I like to say he’s wise beyond his years,” said Spc. Jessica Matthias, 201st Brigade, Joint Base Lewis-McChord.



Lock was excited about the trip to Australia and saw the great opportunity this could be for America and its Allies.



“It’s important right now that the U.S. and Australia and every other country participating in TS23 work together to kind of face some of the common challenges in the 21st century,” said Lock. “The fact that Australia is such a tremendous ally to the U.S. and that all the people here are so nice, it just makes it easier to do what we’re doing which is strengthening the security and safety of the Pacific.”



As a member of the Military Intelligence Brigade, Lock’s role in TS23 is to support the First Corps command team with actionable intelligence. Lock and his platoon work with several systems and computers to complete their mission. With each challenge that comes with using their systems in a new country, Lock has earned his unit’s praise by being diligent and knowledgeable about how to operate their equipment.



“We came here to test how our system would function in a field environment, and Lock’s been the guy the entire time going through and figuring out what’s wrong, reading all the technical manuals, and even working with civilian subject matter experts,” said Spc Gavin Dingus, 502nd Intelligence Electronic Warfare Battalion, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. “With his drive we’ve actually been able to make some really good breakthroughs,” said Dingus.



Lock’s reputation as a hard worker is what he is well-known for within his unit. With new working hours courtesy of the exercise TS23, Lock’s peers see exemplary work ethic in the way he goes about his time working the job.



“I haven’t seen him work less than fourteen hours every day where most of us have like eight to ten hour shifts,” said Spc. Robert Freeman, 201st Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. “He’s constantly in here whether it’s his time to work or not and while talking to some other guys, we were just saying that Lock is basically the standard,” said Freeman.



Lock not only makes a great impression on his junior enlisted peers, his command and the one’s in charge of leading him on a day to day basis also see the way he approaches his duties with great care.



“Spc. Lock takes initiative without leadership even giving guidance and he is super motivated which also motivates me,” said Staff. Sgt. Christopher Dehoyos, 502nd Intelligence Electronic Battalion, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. “He is one of the most knowledgeable Soldiers within the platoon, and he doesn’t only use that knowledge for himself but he spreads the wealth to the rest of the platoon and that helps us be more successful within the mission,” said Dehoyos.



America’s First Corps is composed of many Soldiers and many future leaders of the Army. Spc. Lock is an asset not only to his team but the Army as a whole and with his continued work ethic, his military career has no ceiling.