Spc. Daniel Lock Highlight

U.S. Army Spc. Daniel Lock, 201st Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, is a Soldier of America's First Corps participating in Talisman Sabre 23 (TS23), and shows continued great work ethic and is a motivation to those around him, Lavarack Barracks, Townsville, Australia, July 30, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, with multinational participation, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Derick Fennell)
Date Taken:
|07.30.2023
Date Posted:
|07.30.2023 19:18
Location:
|QLD, AU
