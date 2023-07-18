Sgt. First Class Gaviria Share’s How 20 Years of Service has Prepared Him for Talisman Sabre 23

TOWNSVILLE, QUEENSLAND – After 20 of service, Sgt. First Class Edwin Gaviria, 62nd Medical Brigade, has found himself in multiple countries and alongside various military branches while representing the United States Army as a Patient Administration Non-Commissioned Officer.

Now Gaviria and his unit are augmenting their Australian partners, the 2nd Brigade, Australian Defence Force, as Liaison Officers for Talisman Sabre 23.

"He has been deployed multiple times, has done this in theater, so he brings a lot to the table coming here," said Cpt. Danilo S. Cruz, Medical Regulating Officer, 62nd Medical Brigade. "His experience was able to help us gauge some gaps that at the beginning we didn't even consider.”

“That's the knowledge side of it, but behind that, you can tell that there's intent and passion for Soldiers, that's one of the things I really admire about Sgt. 1st Class Gaviria,” said Cruz.

Gaviria migrated from Medigen, Columbia in 1986. As a teenager, he took to the American lifestyle and culture quickly but always remained humble and insisted that he never take opportunities for granted. Gaviria enlisted after 9/11. He has since deployed three times to support the War on Terror.

"I like what I do," said Gaviria. "Every time I deploy, I look forward to doing my job; right now, I am panicking a little bit thinking about retirement and jumping into civilian life."

Three months ago, Gaviria completed the 20-year requirement to qualify for retirement for active duty.

As a respected mentor within the 62nd Medical Brigade, Cruz emphasized the impact of losing strong leaders like Gaviria.

"We tend to say that NCOs are the backbone of the Army," said Cruz. "Gaviria embodies that. The way he carries himself. How he takes the time to teach others and his humble approach to coaching will always be needed in the Army and will be missed when he moves on."

When TS23 concludes, Gaviria will return to their home station, where he intends to continue his service until his loved ones ask him to stand down.

