Joint Task Force-Red Hill Completes Surge Tank Draining

HONOLULU - Joint Task Force - Red Hill (JTF-RH) completed the removal of approximately 480,000 gallons of fuel from four underground surge tanks on Friday.
These tanks previously functioned as an integral component to fuel movement between Red Hill fuel storage tanks. Since these surge tanks functioned as service tanks and not for bulk storage purposes, they are no longer needed in JTF-RH operations.
“The successful removal of fuel from the surge tanks gives us confidence that our training and enhanced safety precautions and protocols are working,” said Vice Adm. John Wade. “We remain on plan to begin gravity defueling of the main storage tanks in October 2023.”
Fuel removed from the surge tanks was transferred to in-service above-ground tanks at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam for regular consumption in military operations. This significant milestone afforded JTF-RH an opportunity to successfully implement processes and procedures designed to reduce risk.
The next step in the defueling process is to repack the fuel lines. Repacking is currently slated to begin in late August. This evolution will set conditions for gravity defueling of the main storage tanks in October.
JTF-RH is committed to working with regulators and stakeholders to ensure Red Hill is defueled safely, expeditiously, and in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.
