Joint Task Force-Red Hill Completes Surge Tank Draining

Photo By Sgt. Kyler Chatman | Civilians assigned to Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) prepare a fuel hose for connection to a fuel line in preparation for draining surge tanks at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF), Honolulu, Hawaii, July 18, 2023. JTF-RH is in phase three of its five-phase defueling plan. Personnel are focused on completing quality control tasks, training, response preparation, the National Environmental Policy Act Environmental Assessment, regulatory approvals and operational planning for all future major milestones. This extensive preparatory work will help ensure the safe and expeditious defueling of the RHBFSF. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Kyler L. Chatman)

HONOLULU - Joint Task Force - Red Hill (JTF-RH) completed the removal of approximately 480,000 gallons of fuel from four underground surge tanks on Friday.



These tanks previously functioned as an integral component to fuel movement between Red Hill fuel storage tanks. Since these surge tanks functioned as service tanks and not for bulk storage purposes, they are no longer needed in JTF-RH operations.



“The successful removal of fuel from the surge tanks gives us confidence that our training and enhanced safety precautions and protocols are working,” said Vice Adm. John Wade. “We remain on plan to begin gravity defueling of the main storage tanks in October 2023.”



Fuel removed from the surge tanks was transferred to in-service above-ground tanks at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam for regular consumption in military operations. This significant milestone afforded JTF-RH an opportunity to successfully implement processes and procedures designed to reduce risk.



The next step in the defueling process is to repack the fuel lines. Repacking is currently slated to begin in late August. This evolution will set conditions for gravity defueling of the main storage tanks in October.



JTF-RH is committed to working with regulators and stakeholders to ensure Red Hill is defueled safely, expeditiously, and in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.



For more information about JTF-RH, visit https://www.pacom.mil/jtf-red-hill or download the mobile app by searching for “JTF–Red Hill” in the Apple iOS App store or Google Play store.